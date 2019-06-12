{{featured_button_text}}
Leo Hoehn

RAPID CITY | Leo H. Hoehn, also known as Dukes, Duke, and Dugan by family and friends, peacefully passed away on the morning of June 9, 2019 at the age of 92. 

Leo Hoehn was born on August 30, 1926, in Opal, SD, to Eula (Kincheloe) and Leo Hoehn Sr. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1944. He joined the U.S. Army on Oct. 30, 1944 and was honorably discharged on Nov. 15, 1946.

After graduating from college, he worked for the U.S. Government until he retired at age 55. Upon his retirement he enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, hunting and playing cards with his friends. He remained active with the Elks Club and the VFW.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Max and Mary Hoehn; and his sister and brother-in-law, Agnes and Vivan Dennis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He is survived by his sister, Harriet Foertsch, as well as his niece and nephews and their families.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Walters presiding. Viewing will be one hour prior. Burial, with military honors, will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).

Celebrate
the life of: Hoehn, Leo H.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments