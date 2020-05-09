Hofer, George S.
RAPID CITY | George S. Hofer, 90, died Nov. 30, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Services with military honors will be at 8:30 am on Friday, May 15 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Private entombment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

