RAPID CITY | Richard L. Hoff, 92, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at his home at St. Martin’s Village.
Richard "Dick" was born July 15, 1927, on a farm outside Richardton, ND. He left home to join the US Marine Corps in 1945. He served aboard the USS Oklahoma City and in California after the end of WWII. He then became a certified electrician, before enlisting in the US Army to serve in the Korean War. There he received various battlefield commissions and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor as a platoon commander. He returned to the States as a lieutenant, and married Elvira "Vera" Berger on Nov. 5, 1952. He rose to the rank of major, and served in the Vietnam War before retiring in 1969.
After retirement from the US Army, Dick and Vera moved their family to Rapid City. Dick enjoyed a career as a realtor before opening The Missing Link, a delicatessen and restaurant specializing in European cuisine, in downtown Rapid City. They remained in business until retiring in 1992.
Throughout his life Richard was an engaged member of every community he resided in, both politically and civically. He was a lifelong member of the Republican Party. He served and advised on numerous political campaigns, as well as initiated measure and referendum drives — though he chose to remain behind the scenes on almost all of them. His advice guided the decisions of many local and state politicians.
You have free articles remaining.
Dick was a dedicated volunteer for numerous civic groups. The two closest to his heart were Blessed Sacrament Parish (he and Vera attended and served for 40+ years), and the Germans From Russia Heritage Society (GRHS). He was a founding member of the Black Hills Chapter of GRHS, and served on both the local and national boards of directors for the organization for more than two decades.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira (Berger) Hoff; his son, Wade (Cindy) Hoff; and his siblings, Edward Hoff, Victoria (Hoff) Sattler, Herman Hoff, and Don Hoff. He is survived by his children, Leah (Steve) Rennell, Marie (Michael) Morrison, Gregory (Julie) Hoff, and Tove (Steve) Bormes; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Parish, with a luncheon to follow. Internment, with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.