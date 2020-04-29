Hoffman, Gary L.

July 6, 1941 to April 6, 2020
CHADRON, Neb. | Gary L. Hoffman was born July 6, 1941 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Carl Joseph Hoffman and Olivia Marie Sitzman Hoffman.
He attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and Heelan High School in Sioux City, graduating in 1959. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served three years active duty and one year in the Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1964.
Following his Navy service he worked two part-time jobs at Harvey’s Laundry and the Corner Store in Sioux City. During his employment, he met Betty Zeisler and they married August 10, 1964, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City.
After Gary’s promotion at the Corner Store, he was transferred to Winner, SD, for one year, then to Atlantic, Iowa and his last move was in 1969 to Chadron, to manage the Ideal Market. He and Betty decided they liked the area and felt it was a good place to raise their children. When it was time to transfer again, he resigned. He worked at the Safeway store for a year. In 1979, he was hired by the City of Chadron and worked there until he retired in 2004.
Gary had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, yard work, NASCAR, baseball, football and stamp collecting. He was proud of his service in the Navy and the nine years he spent as a Chadron Volunteer Fireman. He spent the last 4½ years of his life at Ponderosa Villa in Crawford. He always enjoyed visits with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Hoffman of Chadron; five children: James (Holly) Hoffman of Basin, Wyo., Carol (Dave) Porter, Sidney, Neb., Charles (Rachel) Hoffman, Sidney Neb., Jody (Josh) Rudloff, Crawford, Neb., and Craig (Tara) Hoffman, Chadron. Neb.; 13 grandchildren: Phillip, Joseph and Hannah Hoffman, Christopher, Abbigail, Maddison and Mitchell Porter, Kaitlin, Kylah and Carter Rudloff, Brooklynn, Jayce and Bryce Hoffman; brothers-in-law, Barry Bliven, Sioux City, Iowa, Donald Zeisler, Omaha, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Arlene Hollander, Sioux City, Iowa; Tootie Harris, Breezy Point, Minn.; and nephew, Kristopher Bliven, Sioux City, Iowa.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Charles; sister, Valanne Bliven; brothers-in law, James Zeisler, Robert Zeisler and Douglas Hollander; father-in-law, Everett Zeisler; and mother-in-law, Nellie Zeisler.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced when the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. Gary’s family has asked that memorials be designated to the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department.
Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
