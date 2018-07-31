RAPID CITY | William “Bill” Hoffmann, 83, passed away on July 27, 2018.
Bill was born on April 2, 1935, to Fred and Margaret Hoffmann. He served in the Army from 1958 through 1960. He did basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, along with Elvis Presley, and served the rest of his duty in Germany. After his discharge he came back to the family ranch. He and his brother, Chuck, ranched together for 35 years.
Bill married Gena Grandstaff in 1970. He was a life member of the American Legion in Cody, NE. He and Gena retired in 2004 and moved to Rapid City. They enjoyed the Black Hills very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Kunert; and four brothers-in-law, Jerry Ring, Chuck Hogue, Irwin Jackson, and Gene Kunert.
Survivors include his wife, Gena; siblings, Betty Jackson, Pauline Hogue, Mary Jo Ring, and Chuck Hoffmann; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorial services and burial will take place in Nenzel, NE, at a later date.
