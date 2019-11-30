{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Gale C. Holbrook, 96, died Thursday Nov. 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

