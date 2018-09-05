Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LONG VALLEY | Robert Holcomb, 88, died Sept. 3, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 8, at the church. Burial will be at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

