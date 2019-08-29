{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dennis K. Holland, 77, died Aug. 27, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Sept. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Events

Sep 3
Visitation
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 4
Funeral
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
9:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 4
Burial
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
10:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
