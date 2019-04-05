Try 3 months for $3

SPEARFISH | William E. "Bill" Hollister, 88, died April 3, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Hollister, William E.
