Holm, Kenneth L.

RAPID CITY | Kenneth L. Holm, 81, died Jan. 15, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Fountain Springs Community Church West, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

