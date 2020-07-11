Holsworth, Donald M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERMOSA | Donald Marion Holsworth, 92, passed away on July 8, 2020 from COVID-19 at Avantara St. Cloud care facility in Rapid City. He was born on September 7, 1927 in Forbes, ND to Marion and Maude (Hart) Holsworth.

He attended college at Ellendale, ND. Don served in the Army, and was injured during basic training. As a result, he was unable to serve overseas, but was stationed in New Orleans as an MP. He worked at many jobs in his lifetime including: cement plant, welder, logger in Hill City, and retired from K-Mart.

Don was an avid story teller, rock hunter, and entertained everyone with his harmonica playing and dancing. He loved scratch lottery cards, and chocolate was his favorite food.

He greatly enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Don had six children: Vonda, Hermosa, Donnie, Hermosa, George (deceased), Lonnie (deceased), Duane, Rapid City, and Enola, Rapid City; 13 grandchildren: Jacque, Travis, TJ, Michelle, Kenny, Jay, Mindy, Arlo, Shalyn, Franny, Fylicia, Fiona, Filona; and 30 great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his sisters: Irene, Sara, Peggy, and his brother, Gilbert.