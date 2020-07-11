Holsworth, Donald M.
0 entries

Holsworth, Donald M.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HERMOSA | Donald Marion Holsworth, 92, passed away on July 8, 2020 from COVID-19 at Avantara St. Cloud care facility in Rapid City. He was born on September 7, 1927 in Forbes, ND to Marion and Maude (Hart) Holsworth.

He attended college at Ellendale, ND. Don served in the Army, and was injured during basic training. As a result, he was unable to serve overseas, but was stationed in New Orleans as an MP. He worked at many jobs in his lifetime including: cement plant, welder, logger in Hill City, and retired from K-Mart.

Don was an avid story teller, rock hunter, and entertained everyone with his harmonica playing and dancing. He loved scratch lottery cards, and chocolate was his favorite food.

He greatly enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Don had six children: Vonda, Hermosa, Donnie, Hermosa, George (deceased), Lonnie (deceased), Duane, Rapid City, and Enola, Rapid City; 13 grandchildren: Jacque, Travis, TJ, Michelle, Kenny, Jay, Mindy, Arlo, Shalyn, Franny, Fylicia, Fiona, Filona; and 30 great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his sisters: Irene, Sara, Peggy, and his brother, Gilbert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, four brothers, two sons, one grandson, and significant-other Bessie.

Funeral services will be live-streamed on Monday, July 13, 2020 at noon.

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Holsworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News