Holwell, Robert W.

LINCOLN, Neb. | On Monday, May 18, 2020, Robert Wayne Holwell, a long-time resident of Hot Springs, SD, passed away at age 95 at his home in Lincoln.
Bob and his twin sister, Ruth, were born on Oct. 24, 1924 in Osage, WY, to Nelson and Harriet (Cooksey) Holwell. Bob joined the Army at age 21 and was proud to serve his country with assignments in both Japan and the Philippines, where he was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. After his Army service, he received his Doctor of Chiropractic and Doctor of Naturopathy degrees in 1951 from the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, IL.
Over the course of his 63-year practice, Bob believed that his learning was always unfinished, attending every conference and seminar possible, constantly seeking to improve the level of care he delivered to his patients. He also worked hard to share his learning with those around him. Bob was a past President of the South Dakota Chiropractic Association (SDCA), a past recipient of the SDCA "Chiropractor of the Year" award, a past recipient of the SDCA "Golden Service" award, and only one of two doctors in South Dakota who has been awarded an honorary lifetime membership in the American Chiropractic Association.
In May 1961, Bob married Patricia Hemler, and together they raised their three children from previous unions and added three additional children to the family.
Bob had a passion for flying and enjoyed piloting his Bellanca Viking for both professional and personal pursuits, even flying weekly to a satellite office to treat patients in rural Faith, SD.
A devout Christian, Bob was a dedicated member of the United Churches where he frequently served on a number of boards and committees and sang in the church choir.
Bob also devoted himself to a number of civic and fraternal organizations, including the Civil Air Patrol and the Boy Scouts. He was an active member and Past Master of Harmony Lodge #110, A.F.& A.M., Past Worthy Patron of Martha Chapter #22, Order of the Eastern Star, and many local and regional Shrine Clubs where he served in leadership roles. He also served as a Chapter Dad for the DeMolay and as Associate Bethel Guardian for Bethel #19 of the International Order of Job’s Daughters.
However, Bob would tell you his greatest legacy is the family he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hemler); children, Jill (Everardo) Evangelista, David, David Lee Headman (Joanne), Robert II (Hillary), Scott (Judy), and Tricia Parker; sister-in-law, Kathryn Holwell; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and his ashes scattered at his family ranch in Osage, WY.
