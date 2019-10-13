{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Carl D. Honorable, 60, died Oct. 7, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 17, at South Park United Church of Christ.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

