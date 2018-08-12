Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WALL | Darwin Hook, 84, died Aug. 8, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. prayer services today at Rush Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, at the Wall Community Center. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

