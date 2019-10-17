{{featured_button_text}}

BOX ELDER | William Tanner Horton, 24, died Oct. 13, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, at Kirk Funeral Home.

