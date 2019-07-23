{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William C. ‘Bill” Hough, 87, died July 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with Trisagion prayers at 6:30 p.m. on July 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 25, at St. John’s Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Hough, William C.
