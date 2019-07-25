RAPID CITY | William C. “Bill” Hough, 87, went home to the Lord on July 22, 2019.
Bill was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Creighton, NE, to M. Clark and Wilma V. (Hoffie) Hough. The family moved west in 1935 and Bill grew up in western Montana, graduating in 1949 from Missoula County High School. He joined the US Navy in February 1953 and was honorably discharged in December 1956. He graduated from the University of Montana in 1958 with a BS in Business Administration, emphasizing banking and finance. He worked for various brokerage firms in Montana, Minnesota and South Dakota until his retirement in October 1999.
In 1959, he was married to Anita Johnson and they adopted two children, Mary Catherine (Missy) in August 1964 and Thomas Clark (Tommy) in May 1968.
On Oct. 11, 1980, Bill was married to Joan Elizabeth Shervey. To this union one son was born, Adam William Hough on Dec. 4, 1981.
Bill was active in charitable endeavors. He belonged to the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Star Scout and then over 40 years as an adult scouter where he served in many capacities including President of the Black Hills Area Council, Commissioner and Vice President of Endowment. He was active in Gideons and served on the Calvary Lutheran Endowment Board as well as the Lutheran Social Services Board. As a member of Downtown Kiwanis, he served as President in 1969. Bill served on the United Way Board in 1964 and also on the Arts Council Foundation from 2003 to the present.
Bill was an avid reader, and served for many years as Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Friends of the Rapid City Public Library. He joined the Holy Eastern Orthodox Church in June 2011 and served as President of the Church Council. He took the name “Basil” as his Saint’s name, continuing to serve the Lord until his death.
Bill was a gentle, humble man who loved deeply. He enjoyed the friendships of many people throughout his life, staying in contact with family and friends he made years ago.
Bill is survived by his three children, Missy Wanaka and her husband Mark, Thomas Hough and Adam Hough; and six grandchildren, Jakob, Alex, Taylor, Mason, Jaina and Paisley. He leaves behind his sweetheart and partner in life, Mary Catherine Hutchinson.
Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Joanie in 1997; and by his parents, Clark in 1984 and Wilma in 1988.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. today at St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church, 601 Flormann St., followed by Mercy Meal, then to the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis for burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial would be given as donations to the “Building Fund” at St. John the Theologian Church.
