STURGIS | Huston Donald “Red” Howard, 89, died Dec. 31, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, with burial and military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery.

