HOT SPRINGS | Virgil Milhous Huber, 84, a cherished father and friend, passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 13, 2019, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs.
Virgil was born March 3, 1934, in Murdo, the fourth of five children, to Otto and Helena (Schmidt) Huber. He grew up on his parent’s farm, along with his three brothers and a sister, in western Mellette County. Virgil attended elementary school at Prairie View School through the eighth grade. When his two older brothers, Donald and Herbert, were drafted into the Army during the Korean War, Virgil stayed home. He worked alongside his father on the farm until February 1957, when he too was drafted into the Army.
Virgil married Rosetta Tarr of rural Norris in April 1957. They spent their early years of marriage living at Fort Campbell Kentucky Army Base, where Virgil was stationed. Their first son, Leon, was born there. Virgil trained as a paratrooper and became a member of the famous “Screaming Eagles” of the 101st Airborne Division. He liked telling stories about experiences of jumping out of C-130 and C-120 Hercules airplanes. Virgil was discharged from the Army in December 1958; however, he remained on active duty until January 1962.
After his discharge, Virgil and Rosetta made their home on the Sammons place, near the family farm, where they raised their four children: Leon, Lyndon, Anita, and Leslie. They farmed, with his three brothers, on the family farm for many years. Virgil was a farmer at heart first and foremost. He eventually worked as a mechanic at Assman Implement for several years, playing a vital role in their early success. He also did mechanic work out of the shop on the farm for several years, mostly overhauling truck and tractor engines.
Virgil was a well-respected and accomplished mechanic throughout a wide area. He understood every detail of how and why mechanical things work the way they do, and was a meticulous machinist, an iron worker, a good storyteller who enjoyed his Windsor whiskey, and part-time evangelist to those who knew him well. His great sense of humor will be missed. He was a spiritual man that was very much in touch with his savior Jesus, and spoke of it often and openly.
As a young boy, he built an entire small tractor on his own. He enjoyed refurbishing old equipment, liked overhauling mechanical things and motors, and had an exceptional ability to do so. His many talents and interests allowed him to mentor to many people throughout his life. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and made numerous trips, with his son, Les, to Wyoming and various places when he was younger. Virgil was always fascinated with flying and enjoyed taking his son, Les, with him in his plane. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sewing, sport shooting, and listening to NFL football on the radio. Above all, Virgil loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In 1981, with the help of his good friend, Joe Assman, Virgil bought the Norris Pool Hall from Ed and Susan Krogman. He and his son, Lyndon, went on to operate the liquor store for nearly 30 years. Virgil liked running the liquor store, enjoying interacting with all his customers, friends and sales people. Virgil loved to visit and could talk your ear off.
In 2003, Virgil survived colon cancer, and in 2004 survived a severe brain injury (with the doctor stating he had a dismal chance of living) caused by a tripping incident in his shop.
Virgil moved to Custer in 2006, where he enjoying fishing the local lakes, meeting new people, and exploring the Black Hills. He resided there until 2014, when he moved into Mellette County Health Care Center. In 2016, he moved one last time to the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs. Virgil will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Virgil is survived by his children, Leon (Kelcy) of Norris, Lyndon (Colleen) of Yankton, and Leslie of Rapid City; also, a non-biological daughter he claimed as his own, Annalynn of Billings, Montana; and a son-in-law, Lowell (Swede) Swedelund of Custer; one brother, Herbert; grandchildren, Sarah, Alexandra, Lucenya, Wyatt, Ethan, and Logan; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Helena; one sister, Ellen; two brothers, Donald and Alvin; his beloved daughter, Anita; and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at the State Veteran's Home in Hot Springs, with interment at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to kinkadefunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.