CUSTER | Dean Michael Hunhoff, 53, died July 11, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on July 19 at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

