THONOTOSASSA, Fla. | William "Bill" Henry Hunt, 72, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Bill was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Deadwood, SD.
Survived by his loving wife, Marie Hunt; his children, Mrs. Karina (Randy) Howe and Mr. Jason Hunt; his grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Eric, and Matthew; his brother, Paul Hunt; and his sisters, Mrs. Shelly Maliske and Mrs. Rose Anderson.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Rawleigh and Ruth (Carlson) Hunt; his grandparents, Henry and Emma Carlson; his uncle, Clarence Carlson; and his sisters, Barbara Keyworth and Cindy Bradley.
Bill had the support of his two lifelong friends, Randy and Karen Lemme when he was living in Rapid City, SD. Bill loved farming, hunting and looking for Fairburn agates with his nephew Jim.
He joined the Air Force and fought in the Vietnam War. Following his discharge from the Air Force he joined the Rapid City Fire Department and served for 25 years until his retirement. After his retirement from the fire department he worked with his lifelong friends, Randy and Karen at Country Bluff Apartments.
You have free articles remaining.
He married his loving wife, Marie, moved to Florida and began working with his beloved therapy dogs, Odie and Tucker visiting patients, visitors and children at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa.
Bill enjoyed his job at Walmart located on Bruce B Downs with his night shift associates for several years. Bill loved hockey and never missed a Tampa Bay Lighting Game.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. EDT on Saturday, June 1, at Spanish Main RV Resort Club House, 12110 Spanish Main Resort Trail, Thonotosassa, FL 33592.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Donation to be made in William's memory to St. Joseph Children's Hospital, 3001 West Drive Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33614.
To sign the online guest go to www.sunset-fh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.