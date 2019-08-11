MOUNT VERNON, Mo. | Robert Hale Hutches, 91, was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Springfield.
Born Feb. 24, 1928, to Hale and MaryAnn (Carson) Hutches in Sturgis, SD, he was a proud veteran of the US Navy, US Army, and retired from the US Air Force. He worked for the US Post Office in Sturgis and Rapid City until his retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2004; their first child, Eugene Hale; his parents; brothers, Richard and David; and sister, Patricia. He is survived by four children and six grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hutches as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.