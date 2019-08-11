{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. | Robert Hale Hutches, 91, was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Springfield.

Born Feb. 24, 1928, to Hale and MaryAnn (Carson) Hutches in Sturgis, SD, he was a proud veteran of the US Navy, US Army, and retired from the US Air Force. He worked for the US Post Office in Sturgis and Rapid City until his retirement.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2004; their first child, Eugene Hale; his parents; brothers, Richard and David; and sister, Patricia. He is survived by four children and six grandchildren.

