Isaacson, Aaron 'Gene'

HOT SPRINGS | Aaron Eugene "Gene" Isaacson, 94, died Feb. 9, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota State Veterans Home. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Service information
Feb 14
Memorial Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM
Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home
2500 Minnekahta Avenue
Hot Springs, SD 57747
Feb 14
Interment
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:30PM-3:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
