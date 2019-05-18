{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Gregory Lynn "Greg" Iversen, 68, died May 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 19, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Iversen, Gregory L.
