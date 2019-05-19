STURGIS | Gregory L. Iversen, 68, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Regional Health Hospice House in Rapid City after a courageous fight with kidney cancer.
Greg was born on June 25, 1950 in Pierre to Harold (Harley) and Alice (Hagny) Iversen. He was preceded in death by his parents. Greg is survived by his wife Janice, his seven children, Patty (Ross Brown), Cheryl (Aaron Dimitt), Daniel Long, Lisa Swallow, Corinne (Craig Howlett), Jason Israelson and Michael Iversen, his sisters, Barbara Robinson, Gretchen (David Lee), his 11 grandchildren Cory, Rockie, Brian, Andrew, Kyle, Lucas, Forrest, Marcus, Joshua, Thadeius, Nicholas and 11 great grandchildren.
Greg spent the early years of his life in Gettysburg, South Dakota. Then, in 1960 Harley and Alice moved the family to a ranch outside of Sturgis where Greg spent the rest of his life.
Greg graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in 1968.
In 1970 he began his full-time service in the National Guard. Greg was an accomplished competitive marksman with the Guard and received many awards. He retired in 1990 reaching the rank of Staff Sargent. He was very proud to have been a member of the 1085th Medical Helicopter Company.
After retiring from the National Guard, Greg returned to full-time ranching with his dad. Over the years, Greg participated in many organizations and activities including the Black Hills Shootists (Cowboy Action Shooting club), Black Hills Passion Play, Friends of the NRA and American Legion Post 311.
After retiring from ranching, Greg drove buses for the Sturgis School District as well as tour buses. In all his endeavors, he loved meeting people and developed many long-term relationships. Another great passion for Greg was being Santa Claus at Cabela’s and Main Street Square in Rapid City.
Greg was a friend to all. He was a wonderful son, father, grandpa and husband. He was an amazing and positive man who always supported friends and family in anything they did. He would help anyone who needed it without asking for anything in return. He loved his community, friends and his family unconditionally and made a great impact on our lives. We all loved him and will miss him greatly.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Interment will follow services at Black Hills National Cemetery.
