Jacob, Gustave 'Gus'

RAPID CITY | Gustave “Gus” Jacob, 85, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020. Gus was born March 27, 1935, to Gustave F. Jacob and Catherine (Renner) Jacob in the “little town on the prairie” DeSmet, SD, the year Will Rogers died. He obtained a B.S. in political science from SDSU, a JD from USD, and a Master of Laws from New York University.

Gus spent 29-1/2 years in the Army, the first two years on a Nike Missile Site near Chicago. After law school in Vermillion and two years of private practice in Groton, SD, Gus returned to the Army in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Highlights of his JAG career were teaching law to cadets at the Military Academy, West Point, NY, a year spent in Vietnam, and the last half of his career as a military judge. Colonel Jacob presided over all levels of courts martial involving all types of criminal offenses, including capital murder. He traveled over much of the United States and Europe hearing some of these cases.

Gus received many awards and decorations during his military career. The two which rank highest with him were the Senior Parachutist badge and the Legion of Merit.

After retiring from military service, Gus spent three years as a staff attorney with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. Later in Rapid City he taught several courses, including Law for Engineers at SDSM&T.