RAPID CITY | Leonard R. Jacobs, 82, died on April 24, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 29, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m., April 30 at Fountain Springs Church West Location. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Jacobs, Leonard R.
