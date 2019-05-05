{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Fred William James, 89, died May 3, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 6, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 7, at the funeral chapel, with military honors to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

