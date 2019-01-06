RAPID CITY | Harold G. Jansen, 95, passed away Dec. 24, 2018, in Fort Meade.
Harold was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Minneapolis, MN. He attended school in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota after serving in the U.S. Navy.
Harold married Betty Elaine Gries on June 12, 1954. They made their home in Minneapolis, until Harold was transferred to Rapid City to work with Sears.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of Black Hawk; sister, Edith Jansen of Nowthen, MN; children, Karen Mather of Edmonds, WA, John Jansen of Rapid City, and Heidi Peterson of Black Hawk; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother, and a son-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your local VFW.
Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.
