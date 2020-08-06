Janssen, John J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | John J. Janssen, 85, died Aug. 4, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. with a prayer service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at the church. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of John Janssen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.