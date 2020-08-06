You have permission to edit this article.
Janssen, John J.
Janssen, John J.

RAPID CITY | John J. Janssen, 85, died Aug. 4, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. with a prayer service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at the church. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

