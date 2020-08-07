Janssen, John

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | John Janssen passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born Sept. 20, 1934 to John and Elsa Janssen in Buffalo Center, Iowa. He enlisted in the Air Force, and while stationed at Ellsworth AFB, he met his loving wife, Patricia. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage and were blessed with eight children; Sheryl (Greg) Wilcox, Mike (Karla) Janssen, David (Lori) Janssen, Joanna (Dana) Giesey, Linda (Kevin) Rohrbach, Melissa (Lanny) Culbertson, all of Rapid City, John (Tracy) Janssen of Las Vegas, NV, and Angela (Sean) Milligan of Colorado Springs, CO. John enjoyed spending time with his 19 grandchildren, and later, his seven great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his sister, Shirley Katz, of Huron, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

John was very active in his life after retiring from the Air Force in 1975. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars, and attending Rush games and car races. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus in which he was a 4th Degree Knight.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, with prayer service and rosary at 3 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Cathedral, with Fr. Brian Christensen as celebrant. Private family burial at Black Hills National Cemetery.

