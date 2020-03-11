Jarvis, Lyle E.

LA JUNTA, Colo. | Lyle E. Jarvis, 84, went home to the Lord on Feb. 25, 2020, in La Junta, with his family by his side. He was born May 14, 1935 near Kadoka, SD, to Clarence and Amanda (Fauske) Jarvis. He was baptized on March 22, 1936 and confirmed by Reverend Klatt on Jan. 7, 1962.

He grew up on the family’s ranch on the northern edge of the Badlands in western Jackson County. He continued to live on the ranch for the next 81 years.

Lyle graduated from Interior High School, Interior, SD, in 1953 as Valedictorian of his class. He furthered his education at South Dakota State University, graduating with a BS in Agricultural Engineering. He served in the South Dakota National Guard from 1953-1962.

He ranched and farmed all of his adult life until retiring in 1997. He then went on to work many years for Scotchman Industries.

He served his community in different capacities including White River Grazing District and Cedar Community Water Association. As a member of First Lutheran Church in Wall, SD, he served several years as elder.

He was enthusiastic about cars and car racing. The family depended on him and he enjoyed solving their automotive problems.