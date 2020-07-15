Jenkins, Stephen C.

RAPID CITY | Stephen C. "Steve" Jenkins, 66, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2020 with his wife, kids, hospice nurse Susan, and beloved dog, Lilly, by his side after a 27-month battle with cancer. Had he known what he was in for, he would have chosen quality over quantity of life.
Steve was born Feb. 16, 1954 in Rapid City to Marvin and Dorothy Jenkins. He was handball champion for two years when he attended Stevens High and graduated in 1972. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent three years stationed in El Paso, TX. When he returned to Rapid City he worked for Taylor Drilling for two years, then started with Northwestern Bell in the late '70s working as a splicer, mainly improving the service of rural customers by switching them from two- or four-party lines to a single household line.
He met Kay McCullough at the Creek Drive storeroom building and sparks flew. They were married on August 1, 1981. He graciously moved with Kay and the kids in 1986 to Omaha when the phone company started consolidating work. In 1993 they moved to St. Paul and lived there until Kay retired, October of 2006. They moved back to Rapid City to take care of his mother-in-law, Gladys, due to health issues.
Steve enjoyed skiing, bowling, playing softball, watching movies with the kids and especially golfing. The highlight with golf was seeing the senior golfers at the 3M Champion's Tour in Blaine, MN.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kay, and son, Daniel, both of Rapid City; daughter, Sarah (Mario Tuccitto), St. Paul, MN; brother, Larry Jenkins, Rapid City; brother-in-law, Kent (Karen) McCullough, Elko-New Market, MN; sister-in-law, Karin Colprit, Rapid City; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are limiting capacity at the funeral home, therefore we will be offering live-streaming of the funeral service. A private family burial will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials will be split between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Humane Society of the Black Hills.
