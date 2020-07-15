Jenkins, Stephen C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Stephen C. "Steve" Jenkins, 66, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2020 with his wife, kids, hospice nurse Susan, and beloved dog, Lilly, by his side after a 27-month battle with cancer. Had he known what he was in for, he would have chosen quality over quantity of life.

Steve was born Feb. 16, 1954 in Rapid City to Marvin and Dorothy Jenkins. He was handball champion for two years when he attended Stevens High and graduated in 1972. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent three years stationed in El Paso, TX. When he returned to Rapid City he worked for Taylor Drilling for two years, then started with Northwestern Bell in the late '70s working as a splicer, mainly improving the service of rural customers by switching them from two- or four-party lines to a single household line.

He met Kay McCullough at the Creek Drive storeroom building and sparks flew. They were married on August 1, 1981. He graciously moved with Kay and the kids in 1986 to Omaha when the phone company started consolidating work. In 1993 they moved to St. Paul and lived there until Kay retired, October of 2006. They moved back to Rapid City to take care of his mother-in-law, Gladys, due to health issues.