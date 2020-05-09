Jensen, Arnold 'Arnie'
Jensen, Arnold 'Arnie'

RAPID CITY | Arnold "Arnie" Jensen, 76, died May 3, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 9. The service will be recorded and available to view at www.osheimschmidt.com.

