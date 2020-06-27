Jensen, Robert C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert Cleon Jensen, 95, died June 24, 2020.

Robert was born May 1, 1925 to Christian L. and Clara Larsen Jensen in Timber Lake. His mother passed away when he was five. The family moved to Rapid City in 1940. Bob joined the Navy in 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater with the Seabees.

He married Noreen Nelson on June 7, 1947. To this union four children were born: Kevin, Karen, Sheryl and Daryl, all born in Faith. He lived and worked in Faith from 1948 to 1967. He retired from the US Bureau of Reclamation in 1991, spending most of his career in Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Noreen; and his children, Kevin (Mary), Karen (Doug) Sorensen, Sheryl (Mark Nielsen) and Daryl (Teri) Jensen.

Per his wishes there will be no services.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.

