STURGIS | Roger Duane Jensen, 85, died Aug. 11, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 16, at the church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

