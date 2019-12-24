Jensen, Volmer K.

CHANDLER, Ariz. | Volmer Kenneth Jensen passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home in Arizona with family nearby.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, J.P. and Ida Jensen; and siblings, Edith Dexheimer, Edwin Jensen, and Margaret Burnett. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 60 years, Vonda Jensen; daughter, Venita (Jeff) Koenig; son, Vaughn (Susan) Jensen; granddaughter, Britni Jensen; brother, Eldon (Mary Jean) Jensen; and sister, Marie (Dale) Ingalls.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Evanson Jensen Funeral Homes in Faith, SD.

A celebration of Vollmer's life will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Bethel Lutheran Church (the church his father J.P. Jensen built) in Faith, SD. Immediately following will be a time of fellowship and lunch. At 3 p.m. he will be laid to rest with full Military Honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Bethel Lutheran Church.