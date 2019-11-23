CODY, Wyo. | Former Black Hawk businessman, Kenneth Joseph Jeziorski, 80, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, went to meet the Lord on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Born to Edward and Loretta Jeziorski on Nov. 28, 1938 at his parent's home in Little Elk Township, Minnesota. Raised on the family dairy farm with his brother Roger, he enjoyed hunting, baseball and being outdoors. After graduating from Browerville High School in 1957, he served in the local Army National Guard and Reserves.
A full obituary may be found at atwoodfamilyfh.com.
