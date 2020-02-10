Joens, Ben W.

EAGLE BUTTE | Ben Walter Joens, 73, of Eagle Butte, passed away February 7, 2020 at Avera-St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. Ben was born in Dupree, SD, February 26, 1946 to Glen and Alvena Joens. He served in the Army returning to South Dakota where he worked for the S.D. Department of Transportation for 33 years. Ben loved farming and ranching and enjoyed every minute that he spent on his John Deere tractor. Most important in his life; however, was his family who will greatly miss his presence. Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife Henrietta "Hank" Joens, daughters Bonnie Olson and Nancy Hiller, stepchildren Tom Valdez, David Valdez and Darla Forgey, his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with host of siblings and extended family members. Services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com