John R. Young

PIERRE | John Russell Young, 91, died Sept. 22, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A Celebration of Life will be from 5-8 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Fieldhouse in Pierre.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. MDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.