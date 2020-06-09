Johnson, Bradley J.

BLACK HAWK | Bradley John Johnson, 51, died June 4, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Private family visitation will be Thursday, June 11, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Private Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, June 12, at Fountain Springs Community Church with 10 a.m. live-stream on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.