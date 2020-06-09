Johnson, Bradley J.
BLACK HAWK | Bradley John Johnson, 51, died June 4, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Private family visitation will be Thursday, June 11, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Private Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, June 12, at Fountain Springs Community Church with 10 a.m. live-stream on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

