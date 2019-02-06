SPEARFISH | Bruce M. Johnson, 86, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019.
Bruce was born April 28, 1932, in Rapid City to Alfred and Grace (Stephenson) Johnson. He spent the first 16 years of his life in Quinn. The family then moved to Spearfish. Following graduation from Spearfish High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was involved in the Korean War.
Upon his honorable discharge, he received his undergraduate and graduate in Education from Black Hills State University. He was a member of the Black Hills State University basketball team. Bruce was recognized as one of the top 100 players to play for the Jackets.
Bruce began his teaching career in Huntley, MN, spending seven years there. He then returned to Spearfish, where he spent the remainder of his career at Spearfish High School teaching business classes and coaching. He retired from education in 1992.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
