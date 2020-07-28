Johnson III, Homer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas | Homer G. "Bert" Johnson III was born on Dec. 10, 1948 in Topeka, KS, to Thelma A. (Vaughn) Johnson and Homer Johnson. He attended Topeka schools and graduated from Topeka High in 1967. He joined the Kansas Army National Guard in 1967 and retired in 1988. He worked for the State of Kansas as well as Kickapoo and Sac N Fox Casinos as Director of Human Resources. He later pursued various careers as groundskeeper/custodian and warehouse worker.