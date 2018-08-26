RAPID CITY | Jeffery James "Jeff" Johnson was born July 5, 1945, in Virginia, MN, to Clarence and Hazel (Bradeen) Johnson, and passed away on Aug. 21, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospice after a valiant fight with Agent Orange-caused lung cancer.
Jeff grew up in Minot, ND. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in November 1966 in response to the Vietnam Conflict, serving his country honorably for two years as a heavy equipment operator and was decorated with several medals. He went on to build airplanes for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft, was a licensed jockey, and a driller at Homestake Gold Mine. After retiring, he spent his time working with folks recovering from alcoholism, paying particular attention to veterans.
Jeff loved riding motorcycles, logging more than 150,000 miles on his Harley-Davidson with Nano, his “Irish Rose,” and dear friends, which included 31 trips over the Beartooth Pass, and countless rides throughout the Black Hills.
He loved great music, was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for more than 35 years, and before getting sick with cancer, he rose to swim at 5 a.m. every day at the Rapid City Swim Club.
Jeff instructed all who came to visit in his last days to “wake every morning and do something nice for another person and be kind to each other.”
Jeff is survived by the love of his life, Nano (Delaney) of Mitchell; his two daughters, Tami (Johnson) and her husband Steve Monk and Erin (Gunther) and husband Albert Hill; three sons, Monte Johnson, Shane Supulver and Zac Stone; six granddaughters, Andrea and Mikayla Monk, Nicole Johnson, Janis Orum, Leah Gunther (active duty, stationed in Gulfport, MS), and Hailey Gunther (active duty, stationed at Naval Base San Diego, CA); two grandsons, Michael Johnson and Jaymine Supulver; two great-grandchildren, Amelie Gunther and Kiara Johnson; and many friends.
For all who wish to continue his legacy of caring for our veterans, you’re invited to join on the inaugural Cpl JJ Memorial Sober Motorcycle/Car Ride beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Alano Society, 325 Deadwood Ave., in Rapid City. All funds raised will be donated to the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation (https://www.sergeantderrfoundation.org).
