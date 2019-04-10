ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. | Kenneth Lawrence "Bud" Johnson passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 84.
Ken was born in Letcher, SD, and raised on the farm of his parents Nello Johnson and Eloise (Guntzberger) Johnson Fisk. He left the farm as a teenager to join the military and travel the world. After dedicating 20 years to service in the U.S. Navy and Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars, he retired with the rank of Master Sargent. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for more than 30 years in the airline industry.
Ken and Maria Rosa raised their family in Denver, CO, and Rapid City, SD, and spent many happy years living and working in Sacramento, CA, and Fort Myers, FL. After retiring to St. Augustine, Ken enjoyed several years of driving a van for St. Johns County Council on Aging, and could often be found supporting Maria Rosa (Rose) in her work as an artist at the Professional Artists of St. Augustine (PAStA) Fine Art Gallery.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 57 years, Maria Rosa (Sintes Abril) Johnson; his son, Patricio Johnson and spouse Gretchen Good of Nashville, TN; his daughters, Denise Mitchell and JoAnn Johnson of Seattle, WA, and Christine Johnson-Staub and spouse Peter Johnson-Staub of Sandwich, MA; his grandchildren, Cassandra Mitchell, Kathey Mitchell, Benjamin Johnson-Staub, Althea Johnson-Staub, and Julia Johnson Good; his great-granddaughter, Madalyn Mitchell-Busbee; sister, Shirley Carlin and her husband Allan Carlin, of Wheatridge, CO; and many nephews and nieces
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Dell Johnson, formerly of Rapid City, SD.
He was a devoted husband and a loving father, and will be missed dearly by his family and friends, and especially by the love of his life.
A memorial will be planned by the family at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.