DEADWOOD | Morris Ivan Johnson, 86, died Dec. 28, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Johnson, Morris I.
