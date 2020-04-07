Johnson, Nels C.

RAPID CITY | Nels Clifton Johnson, 91, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, with his daughter Jackie by his side.
Nels was born March 1, 1929, in Vermillion, KS. He joined the U.S. Military at the age of 17. In 1948, he married Sheila Holmes and together they had a son, David, and a daughter, Janis. Nels and Sheila divorced in 1958. After serving in the Air Force in the UK and Guam, he was assigned to Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City. He soon met Bertha “Babe” Fia whom he married and together they raised two daughters, Mary Ann and Jackie Jo. Nels worked as a military police officer at Ellsworth AFB until he retired in 1966. He was very proud of his military service.
After retirement from the Air Force, Nels sold life insurance until the final months of his life. This work took him to every corner of the Northern Midwest, making friends along the way. Like the poet Yeats, Nels didn’t believe in strangers, only friends he hadn’t met yet.
Nels was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 16 years, delivering over 15,000 meals during his tenure. He was adored and loved by the staff, participants and fellow volunteers. He was a member of the Rapid City Kennel Club for over 40 years and was president for the last nine. His late wife, a professional dog groomer and kennel club member, used to show her standard poodle, Kung Fu. Nels would say that the most important job he had was to hold Kung Fu’s nose while waiting ring-side, so the dog didn’t mess up his perfectly quaffed hair. Nels was also a member of the Elks and a parishioner at Bethlehem Lutheran church.
Nels’ generosity and good humor filled others with a sense of belonging and significance. He encouraged smiles with his silly stories and genuinely friendly manner. He was so involved with his community that he could barely go to any restaurant or store in Rapid City without running into someone he knew. Those who knew him will mourn his absence and be grateful to have had him in their lives for as long as they did.
Nels was preceded in death by his wife and two of his children. He is survived by two daughters, six granddaughters, 16 great-grandchildren, his extended family, and many loving friends and neighbors.
Private family funeral services will be streamed online at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, at osheimschmidt.com. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Meals On Wheels, 1621 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City, SD 57702 or Rapid City Kennel Club, PO Box 1005, Rapid City, SD 57709.
