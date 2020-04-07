Johnson, Nels C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Nels Clifton Johnson, 91, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, with his daughter Jackie by his side.

Nels was born March 1, 1929, in Vermillion, KS. He joined the U.S. Military at the age of 17. In 1948, he married Sheila Holmes and together they had a son, David, and a daughter, Janis. Nels and Sheila divorced in 1958. After serving in the Air Force in the UK and Guam, he was assigned to Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City. He soon met Bertha “Babe” Fia whom he married and together they raised two daughters, Mary Ann and Jackie Jo. Nels worked as a military police officer at Ellsworth AFB until he retired in 1966. He was very proud of his military service.

After retirement from the Air Force, Nels sold life insurance until the final months of his life. This work took him to every corner of the Northern Midwest, making friends along the way. Like the poet Yeats, Nels didn’t believe in strangers, only friends he hadn’t met yet.