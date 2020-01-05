Johnson, Robert R.
RAPID CITY | Robert R. "Bob" Johnson, 76, died Dec. 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

