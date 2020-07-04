Johnson, Robert W.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWOOD | Robert W. "Bob" Johnson, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020 surrounded by his daughters, daughter-in-law, and special friend, Cindy Ladner. These women had cared for him in his home until the last two weeks of his life. The family appreciates the extraordinary care and friendship that Cindy provided to Bob and his family. Bob had been healthy and living independently until his health declined rapidly in the past four months.

Bob was born May 28, 1926, in Chicago, IL, to Richard and Blenda Johnson. When he was four years old, the family moved to a farm southeast of Wilmot, SD. Bob grew up working on the farm and enjoying the lakes in northeastern South Dakota. At Wilmot High School, Bob was on the Wolves basketball team, played the trumpet, and was senior class president. The Class of ’44 was a close-knit group who gathered every September for the WHS homecoming. Bob enjoyed riding in the parade each year with his classmates. In September 2019, Bob and his classmates celebrated their 75th class reunion.