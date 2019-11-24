{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Chris A. Jones, 56, died Nov. 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Dec. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home. Committal to follow at 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

